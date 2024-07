Indian steelmakers face CBAM costs triple those of China, webinar hears

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Indian steelmakers will likely have to bear costs three times higher than that of their Chinese counterparts under the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) if no effective domestic carbon price is implemented by 2030, a webinar heard Thursday.