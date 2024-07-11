BP raises fossil fuel demand forecast as energy transition slows

Published 10:57 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 10:57 on July 11, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

BP has raised its oil and gas demand forecasts in a closely followed annual outlook, though still expects global CO2 emissions to peak over the next few years, with 7 billion tonnes of carbon capture needed by 2050 for the world to hit net zero.