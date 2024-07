Liberia establishes group to push forward carbon markets regulation, mulls moratorium -media

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Liberia has set up an expert group to help the African country move forward on carbon markets legislation, following a government meeting this week, local media reported, with a moratorium on market activity in discussion until a framework has been put in place.