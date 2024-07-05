Liberia establishes group to push forward carbon markets regulation, mulls moratorium -media
Published 13:35 on July 5, 2024 / Last updated at 13:35 on July 5, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Liberia has set up an expert group to help the African country move forward on carbon markets legislation, following a government meeting this week, local media reported, with a moratorium on market activity in discussion until a framework has been put in place.
