SBTi technical group called for external review following controversial carbon offset announcement
Published 13:30 on July 5, 2024 / Last updated at 13:30 on July 5, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Pressure had mounted on Luiz Amaral, the former chief executive of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), from the organisation’s own technical group before he decided to step down from his role for personal reasons this week, an internal letter seen by Bloomberg has revealed.
Pressure had mounted on Luiz Amaral, the former chief executive of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), from the organisation’s own technical group before he decided to step down from his role for personal reasons this week, an internal letter seen by Bloomberg has revealed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.