Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:31 on July 2, 2024 / Last updated at 12:31 on July 2, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowances were little changed at midday on Tuesday amid broadly stable energy prices, as traders reported a "boring" market that reflected the onset of the summer holiday season, while UK allowance trading slowed down as participants began to focus on Thursday's general election.
