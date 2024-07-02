CEO of SBTi to step down
Published 17:14 on July 2, 2024 / Last updated at 17:17 on July 2, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The CEO of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Luiz Amaral, has decided to step down from his role for personal reasons, with the decision to take effect at the end of June and the process to replace him already underway.
