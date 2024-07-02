EU net zero transition speeds up but still too slow, finds annual assessment
Published 17:38 on July 2, 2024 / Last updated at 17:38 on July 2, 2024 / Sonja van Renssen / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
The EU is more on track to reach its climate neutrality goal than it was a year ago, but the pace of progress needs to accelerate to put the target within reach, according to an assessment of 124 net zero indicators unveiled by a consortium of researchers in Brussels on Tuesday.
