EU net zero transition speeds up but still too slow, finds annual assessment

Published 17:38 on July 2, 2024 / Last updated at 17:38 on July 2, 2024 / Sonja van Renssen / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The EU is more on track to reach its climate neutrality goal than it was a year ago, but the pace of progress needs to accelerate to put the target within reach, according to an assessment of 124 net zero indicators unveiled by a consortium of researchers in Brussels on Tuesday.