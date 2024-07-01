Euro Markets: EUAs join energy in sharp early relief rally before afternoon sell-off trims gains
Published 17:15 on July 1, 2024 / Last updated at 17:40 on July 1, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon allowances started the week brightly as Europe's energy and equity markets rallied in relief at the outcome of the first round of France's parliamentary elections, before tailing off over the rest of the day as the recent daily pattern appeared to reassert itself, while energy markets gave up all their early gains.
