Euro Markets: EUAs join energy in sharp early relief rally before afternoon sell-off trims gains

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

EU carbon allowances started the week brightly as Europe's energy and equity markets rallied in relief at the outcome of the first round of France's parliamentary elections, before tailing off over the rest of the day as the recent daily pattern appeared to reassert itself, while energy markets gave up all their early gains.