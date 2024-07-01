UPDATE – Verra to imminently launch REDD+ voluntary carbon market quality label
Published 17:01 on July 1, 2024 / Last updated at 21:59 on July 1, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Work has been concluded on a new voluntary carbon market quality label for ARR forestry offsets issued under the Verra standard, which is designed to complement other integrity markers for credits, with a formal launch now weeks away, a spokesperson for the crediting body told Carbon Pulse.
