BRIEFING: Indigenous Colombians navigate public courts, private carbon contracts to chart path in the voluntary market

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Self-determination lies at the crux of the relationships Indigenous Colombians hold with both public and private stakeholders in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), Carbon Pulse heard at the Latin America Climate Summit in Cartagena this week, as communities variously seek recourse in courts to curb rights violations and open collective land allotments to project proponents to finance conservation and development.