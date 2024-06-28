UN-backed coalition grants $20 mln to Cameroon for adopting sustainable agricultural practices
Published 08:28 on June 28, 2024 / Last updated at 08:28 on June 28, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based
The Central African Forest Initiative (CAFI) has approved $20 million in funding to Cameroon in order to help smallholder cocoa and coffee farmers adopt sustainable agricultural practices, it announced this week.
