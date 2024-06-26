UPDATE – Former C-Quest Capital CEO accused of wrongdoing, reported to US authorities over alleged carbon credit over-issuance

Published 19:27 on June 26, 2024 / Last updated at 21:34 on June 26, 2024 / Mike Szabo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary

Project developer C-Quest Capital (CQC) on Wednesday revealed that it has uncovered significant wrongdoing by its founder and former CEO Ken Newcombe that allegedly resulted in the over-issuance of millions of voluntary carbon credits, leading the firm to report the matter to US authorities and to fire a number of senior executives and staff.