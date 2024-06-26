Suriname to make oil companies buy sovereign carbon credits at $25/tonne
Published 18:07 on June 26, 2024 / Last updated at 21:59 on June 26, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Switzerland, Voluntary
The densely forested country of Suriname plans to exploit its newly discovered oil reserves and remain a net remover of carbon at the same time, by requiring oil companies to buy Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) to cover their Scope 1 and 2 emissions.
The densely forested country of Suriname plans to exploit its newly discovered oil reserves and remain a net remover of carbon at the same time, by requiring oil companies to buy Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) to cover their Scope 1 and 2 emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.