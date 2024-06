Suriname to make oil companies buy sovereign carbon credits at $25/tonne

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The densely forested country of Suriname plans to exploit its newly discovered oil reserves and remain a net remover of carbon at the same time, by requiring oil companies to buy Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) to cover their Scope 1 and 2 emissions.