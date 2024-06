IRA clean energy incentives could be ‘on the chopping block’ with Trump’s re-election -report

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

If US President Joe Biden is re-elected in November, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is “likely to remain intact”, while a return of former President Donald Trump to the White House “could put some, if not all, of the tax incentives for clean energy on the chopping block,” found a Bloomberg Intelligence report released Tuesday.