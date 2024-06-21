IRA clean energy incentives could be ‘on the chopping block’ with Trump’s re-election -report

Published 01:22 on June 21, 2024 / Last updated at 01:22 on June 21, 2024 / Justin Gerdes / Americas, US

If US President Joe Biden is re-elected in November, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is “likely to remain intact”, while a return of former President Donald Trump to the White House “could put some, if not all, of the tax incentives for clean energy on the chopping block,” found a Bloomberg Intelligence report released Tuesday.