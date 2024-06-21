Letters come out for and against SBTi’s Scope 3 emissions proposal
Published 02:05 on June 21, 2024 / Last updated at 02:05 on June 21, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
A US forest foundation has joined a group of environmental NGOs and carbon project developers urging the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to support the use of carbon credits in Scope 3 emissions abatement, while a group of French NGOs have demanded the organisation abandon the proposal.
A US forest foundation has joined a group of environmental NGOs and carbon project developers urging the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to support the use of carbon credits in Scope 3 emissions abatement, while a group of French NGOs have demanded the organisation abandon the proposal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.