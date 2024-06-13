Danish companies recommend halting biodiversity loss by 2030

Some 22 organisations from across the private, non-profit, and academic sectors in Denmark have agreed with an alliance’s set of guidelines that recommend halting biodiversity loss by 2030 at the latest.

Representatives from fashion, forestry, finance, and food backed the set of recommendations published by the Biodiversity Partnership, which was set up by the government’s environment ministry last year.

“The Biodiversity Partnership’s mission is that companies contribute to stopping the loss of biodiversity by 2030 at the latest, and contribute to the restoration of nature … both in the sea and on land,” it said.

On Thursday, the recommendations were presented to the Danish government, which aims to provide feedback before October.

One recommendation said organisations should “map impacts and dependencies on biodiversity, avoid or reduce negative impacts on biodiversity, and contribute to protecting and restoring biodiversity, as well as contributing to general progress for biodiversity”.

The others included:

Organisations working to ensure that companies avoid or reduce their negative biodiversity footprint, while contributing to nature restoration.

The government supporting corporate biodiversity efforts, as well as taking the lead in showing how to reduce impacts.

Setting up sub-working groups in the Biodiversity Partnership.

However, the success of the recommendations requires further support, the partnership stressed.

“With the Biodiversity Partnership, Danish business is taking responsibility for companies contributing more to stopping the loss of biodiversity,” said Magnus Heunicke, environment minister.

“This is important work, and I will now closely read the partnership’s recommendations to see how we can support the companies’ efforts even better,” said Heunicke.

In addition to recommendations, the Biodiversity Partnership said its vision was for organisations to contribute to meeting the goals of the EU’s biodiversity strategy and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The partnership, in which the government acts as secretariat, was intended to guide Danish businesses in their voluntary efforts to protect global nature, including how their supply chains can protect biodiversity while identifying barriers for action.

THE 22 BACKERS

Source: Biodiversity Partnership

Tom Vile Jensen, deputy director of Insurance & Pension Denmark, said: “Biodiversity must be included when we invest the Danes’ pension savings and take out their insurance policies, for example on forests, buildings, and recycling. It is not an easy task, but the recommendations will support us in our further work.”

Merete Juhl, CEO of the Danish Agriculture & Food Council, added: “We are now looking forward to the ministry of the environment’s feedback and to be able to work purposefully to contribute to biodiversity and nature in the entire value chain nationally as well as internationally.”

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

