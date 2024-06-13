Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:15 on June 13, 2024 / Last updated at 12:25 on June 13, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowance prices remained firmly rangebound for a fourth day, shrugging off a nearly 10% rally in natural gas this week as the weight of open interest in June EUA call options appeared to be acting as an anchor on prices, breaking the long-standing correlation between the two markets.
