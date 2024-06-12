ANALYSIS: New UK government could fast-track UK-EU ETS link-up, driving price and market parity

Published 15:56 on June 12, 2024 / Last updated at 15:56 on June 12, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

The arrival of a new Labour government would clear the way for Britain to link its emissions trading scheme with the EU’s within the next few years, pushing UK prices up to parity as soon as the intention is signalled and aligning the two markets over the longer term, experts said on Wednesday.