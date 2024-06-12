Issuances of poor-quality voluntary credits fall in 2024, finds rating agency
Published 14:39 on June 12, 2024 / Last updated at 14:41 on June 12, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Issuances of the lowest-quality credits have fallen by almost half so far this year as a total share of the market, although the grade continues to house the largest share of credits, according to a rating agency.
