ANALYSIS – Elephants in the room: Diplomats open door for compromise in “constructive” Article 6 Bonn talks, but leave major hurdles for Baku

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Negotiators in Bonn have left all the remaining major topics on Article 6 still open for November's COP29 in Baku, with a heavily bracketed text on international trade rules leaving some sceptical that any progress was made at the inter-sessional event.