UPDATE – Academics find holes in Verra’s new consolidated voluntary carbon methodology for REDD+

Published 18:38 on June 11, 2024 / Last updated at 19:30 on June 11, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Verra’s consolidated methodology for REDD+ could still see voluntary carbon project developers use inside knowledge to cherry pick forests that are unlikely to be chopped down, because they have been overlooked in the jurisdictional maps used to assess the risk of deforestation, warns a new academic paper.