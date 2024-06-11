UPDATE – Academics find holes in Verra’s new consolidated voluntary carbon methodology for REDD+
Published 18:38 on June 11, 2024 / Last updated at 19:30 on June 11, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Verra’s consolidated methodology for REDD+ could still see voluntary carbon project developers use inside knowledge to cherry pick forests that are unlikely to be chopped down, because they have been overlooked in the jurisdictional maps used to assess the risk of deforestation, warns a new academic paper.
Verra’s consolidated methodology for REDD+ could still see voluntary carbon project developers use inside knowledge to cherry pick forests that are unlikely to be chopped down, because they have been overlooked in the jurisdictional maps used to assess the risk of deforestation, warns a new academic paper.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.