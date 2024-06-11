BRIEFING: CSRD to help inform investment decisions and level playing field in company disclosures
Published 16:11 on June 11, 2024 / Last updated at 16:11 on June 11, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, International, Voluntary
The increasing disclosure requirements placed on companies under the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) from next year will help to inform investment decision making and level the playing field in terms of what companies disclose, a sustainability executive said at a conference today.
