Euro Markets: EUAs bounce back after early weakness on EU elections as natural gas tracks US gains

Published 17:15 on June 10, 2024 / Last updated at 17:16 on June 10, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices fell steadily on Monday morning as the market reacted to last week's EU Parliamentary elections, before clawing back most of the losses later in the session as natural gas prices jumped on the back of strong gains in the US where higher temperatures are expected to increase the call on gas for power generation.