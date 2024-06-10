VCM Report: CCP-tagged voluntary carbon credits fail to ignite market, hopes pinned on slow burn impact
Published 17:45 on June 10, 2024 / Last updated at 17:45 on June 10, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Voluntary
The first voluntary credits tagged with the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label nudged higher last week, after the ICVCM approved its methodologies, but expectations that the integrity-stamped units would immediately spark demand were snubbed out.
