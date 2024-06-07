UK’s CBAM likely to push up cost of imported products made with electricity -study
Published 13:12 on June 7, 2024 / Last updated at 13:12 on June 7, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, UK ETS
UK imports of products made with electricity - such as aluminium and steel - could become more expensive when the country introduces its carbon border adjustment mechanism, even though its coverage is limited to indirect power emissions rather than direct power imports, according to new analysis by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).
