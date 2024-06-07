EU’s top court exempts hazardous waste incinerators from ETS

Published 03:36 on June 7, 2024 / Last updated at 03:36 on June 7, 2024 / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that incinerators used for hazardous waste do not need to be included in the EU's Emissions Trading System if they are part of larger installations covered by the scheme, provided they only marginally incinerate other types of waste.