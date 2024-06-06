Top UK ports see boost after EU ETS expansion to shipping
Published 23:35 on June 6, 2024 / Last updated at 23:35 on June 6, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping, UK ETS
Three of the busiest ports in the UK, a strategic stopover for EU-bound ships to cut down on ETS liability, saw more units and tonnage in Q1 2024 relative to the same period in 2023 as the EU ETS extends to shipping, according to British government figures published Thursday.
Three of the busiest ports in the UK, a strategic stopover for EU-bound ships to cut down on ETS liability, saw more units and tonnage in Q1 2024 relative to the same period in 2023 as the EU ETS extends to shipping, according to British government figures published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.