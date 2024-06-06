More than half of EU climate finance in 2022 came in the form of loan-like instruments -NGO

Published 14:45 on June 6, 2024 / Last updated at 14:45 on June 6, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Climate Talks, EMEA, International

More than half of all climate finance from the EU and its member states in 2022 came through non-grant instruments, most of which were loans, although the overall amount of climate finance increased, according to research published on Thursday.