LNG expansion plans threaten biodiversity-rich regions, study says

The planned expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure worldwide is slated to put coastal and marine ecosystems under increasing pressure, according to a study released Thursday, calling on governments and international organisations to ensure biodiversity-rich regions are effectively protected.

US-based NGO Earth Insight analysed the potential impact of announced development plans across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and East Africa, finding that the bulk of proposed LNG facilities in these regions are set to impact environmentally sensitive areas.

“New LNG facilities in high-biodiversity areas will increase shipping intensity and noise pollution in marine migration corridors, mating and nursery areas for species like whales and dolphins, and important fishing grounds,” said the report.

If current plans materialise, these will lead to a threefold increase in the world’s export capacity, with the construction of additional exploration blocks and coastal facilities to treat, store, and transport the liquefied gas.

The global heat map of planned LNG expansion. Source: Earth Insight

“The negative consequences of this expansion will be multifold — particularly for the world’s oceans,” said Earth Insight.

In Mexico, for example, several terminals will be built in the Gulf of California, home to at least 740 marine endemic species and 40% of the world’s marine mammals. Large parts of the region are also listed as UNESCO World heritage sites.

As well, Brazil plans to construct LNG facilities along the Atlantic coast, a region already crowded with oil and gas infrastructure.

“Whale populations will be particularly affected, as the new developments overlap with their breeding grounds and migration routes,” said the report.

Earth Insight also expressed concerns over the potential impact of proposed LNG terminals in Mozambique, where offshore expansion is bound to affect a coastline full of mangroves, coral reefs, and seagrass beds, and in the Philippines’ Verde Island Passage, one of the world’s most biodiverse marine areas.

The Philippines government has recently signed agreements with several local LNG operators to help protect the passage.

RAMPING UP EXPORT CAPACITY

The report called for redirecting current finance for fossil fuels towards cleaner alternatives with fewer environmental impacts, such as wind, solar, and tidal energies.

“Most of the countries where the LNG expansion is planned have great capacity for renewable energy,” said the report.

“These cleaner sources of energy could be used to fuel microgrids, providing distributed networks that can provide electricity for local populations and industries.”

At the same time, governments and international organisations should take action to ensure that if LNG facilities are to be developed, they do not affect key coastlines and other biodiversity-rich regions, the study said.

“Protecting these areas by limiting the human impact and safeguarding the rights of local populations should be a high priority.”

Most of the projected LNG export terminals are being developed in North America, Russia, and Africa, with European and Asian countries largely planning to expand their import capacity.

The US, already the world’s largest LNG exporter, has the most ambitious planned expansion, seeking to increase its export capacity by 262.88 million tonnes per year.

Other countries aiming to scale their LNG exports include Russia, Mexico, Canada, and Mozambique.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

