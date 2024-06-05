BRIEFING: In Argentine carbon markets, Milei’s vision of constructive chaos meets real-world limits
Published 12:04 on June 5, 2024 / Last updated at 12:04 on June 5, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Argentina's President Javier Milei has proposed an ETS and promoted administrative reshuffling, including of climate-adjacent agencies, as part of his government’s attempt to overhaul the country's economy, but pushback to his flagship legislation, acute financial constraints, and risk aversion in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) threaten his plans.
