Carbon capture firm unveils new technology in bid to slash costs 50% by 2030

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

A direct air capture (DAC) company has unveiled a new iteration of its technology as it aims to scale carbon removal capacity globally and slash costs, also announcing that Australia represented its 'next frontier' as it signalled investment interest in the country.