Euro Market: Midday Update
Published 12:52 on June 4, 2024 / Last updated at 12:55 on June 4, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowances traded in their narrowest range in nearly five months on Tuesday morning as the market tracked developments in gas, where prices weakened on news that an outage in the North Sea may be resolved quicker than had been expected.
