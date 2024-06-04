Guardian ‘open’ to writing positive stories about VCM, when they emerge
Published 12:44 on June 4, 2024 / Last updated at 12:44 on June 4, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
“Good projects” have been caught up in the controversy about the voluntary carbon market exposed by the Guardian, acknowledged one of the journalists who wrote the stories, adding that editors at the UK-based newspaper were committed to write about “good examples” when they emerge.
“Good projects” have been caught up in the controversy about the voluntary carbon market exposed by the Guardian, acknowledged one of the journalists who wrote the stories, adding that editors at the UK-based newspaper were committed to write about “good examples” when they emerge.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.