FEATURE: Paris Olympics to use range of voluntary carbon credits in bid to be ‘Greenest Games’
Published 12:44 on June 4, 2024 / Last updated at 12:44 on June 4, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Paris Olympics is purchasing credits from a variety of carbon projects in the local region and abroad to offset its residual emissions, while striving to halve emissions compared to previous Games to reach a total of around 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.
