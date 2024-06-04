RGGI Market: RGAs retreat from record highs on low volumes ahead of Q2 auction

June 4, 2024

RGGI allowances (RGAs) reached an all-time high last Wednesday before tailing off at the end of the week, as market participants largely look to the upcoming second auction of the year despite expressing varying degrees of confidence in recent historic prices.