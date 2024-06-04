Analysts revise down near-term CCA forecasts amid workshop disappointment, predict low auction clear in Washington
Published 01:04 on June 4, 2024 / Last updated at 01:04 on June 4, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
Analysts lowered their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) price estimates in light of workshop letdowns, but nevertheless foresaw an uptick in values following clarity regarding programme adjustments, and also projected a low auction clear in Washington's carbon market.
Analysts lowered their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) price estimates in light of workshop letdowns, but nevertheless foresaw an uptick in values following clarity regarding programme adjustments, and also projected a low auction clear in Washington's carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.