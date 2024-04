Pressure mounts on EU member states to plug conventional and clean shipping fuel cost gap -stakeholders

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The pressure to bridge the gap between conventional and clean fuel for the shipping sector is shifting to EU member states, a panel at the European Parliament heard on Tuesday, while key industry stakeholders also stressed the need to reserve climate solutions for hard-to-abate sectors like maritime and aviation.