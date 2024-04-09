Pressure mounts on EU member states to plug conventional and clean shipping fuel cost gap -stakeholders
Published 17:21 on April 9, 2024 / Last updated at 17:22 on April 9, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
The pressure to bridge the gap between conventional and clean fuel for the shipping sector is shifting to EU member states, a panel at the European Parliament heard on Tuesday, while key industry stakeholders also stressed the need to reserve climate solutions for hard-to-abate sectors like maritime and aviation.
