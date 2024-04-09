FEATURE: Voluntary carbon projects still need sifting despite ICVCM stamp of approval
Published 16:20 on April 9, 2024 / Last updated at 16:20 on April 9, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, China, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Work by the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM) to label credits with the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) stamp will only go so far in determining the quality of supply, as project-level assessments will still be required to help buyers identify good projects, say market stakeholders.
Work by the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM) to label credits with the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) stamp will only go so far in determining the quality of supply, as project-level assessments will still be required to help buyers identify good projects, say market stakeholders.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.