Euro Markets: Carbon shrugs off afternoon weakness in energy to post fourth consecutive gain
Published 17:21 on April 9, 2024 / Last updated at 17:21 on April 9, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices rose for a fourth day on Tuesday as a robust reaction to a slightly below-average auction drove the market to a 10-day high, while an afternoon slide in natural gas prices was largely ignored, leading some to wonder whether speculative investors might be further reducing their short positions.
