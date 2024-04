Euro Markets: Carbon shrugs off afternoon weakness in energy to post fourth consecutive gain

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices rose for a fourth day on Tuesday as a robust reaction to a slightly below-average auction drove the market to a 10-day high, while an afternoon slide in natural gas prices was largely ignored, leading some to wonder whether speculative investors might be further reducing their short positions.