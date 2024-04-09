LEAK: EU’s draft ‘strategic agenda’ for 2024-29 sees climate policy relegated to second row
Published 16:05 on April 9, 2024 / Last updated at 16:05 on April 9, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
A draft outline of the EU’s next “strategic agenda” for 2024-2029, seen by Carbon Pulse, puts defence and security at the top of the EU’s political priorities, while climate policy is refocused on strengthening the bloc's industrial and strategic independence.
A draft outline of the EU’s next “strategic agenda” for 2024-2029, seen by Carbon Pulse, puts defence and security at the top of the EU’s political priorities, while climate policy is refocused on strengthening the bloc's industrial and strategic independence.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.