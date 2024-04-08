US economist raises social cost of carbon to $225/tonne
Published 16:30 on April 8, 2024 / Last updated at 16:30 on April 8, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, International
One of the key architects of the ‘social cost of carbon’ (SCC) price on climate impacts has released new projections judging that it now sits at $225/tonne CO2 – higher than earlier estimates, including those of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
One of the key architects of the ‘social cost of carbon’ (SCC) price on climate impacts has released new projections judging that it now sits at $225/tonne CO2 – higher than earlier estimates, including those of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.