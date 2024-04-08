Peru draws backlash over proposed J-REDD+ methodology, which could slash carbon crediting -media
Published 19:47 on April 8, 2024 / Last updated at 19:51 on April 8, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Peru’s Ministry of Environment (Minam) is attempting to consolidate the country’s carbon projects under a national jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) programme, which critics claim uses out-of-touch methodologies that will reduce incomes and compromise forest protection, according to local media.
