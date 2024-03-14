US DOE eyes Q2 2025 completion of natural gas supply chain emissions reporting framework
Published 20:42 on March 14, 2024 / Last updated at 20:42 on March 14, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, EMEA, International, US
The US Department of Energy (DOE) detailed its timeline for the development of a globally-recognised Measurement, Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MMRV) framework for the natural gas supply chain at a webinar Thursday.
