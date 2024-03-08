ANALYSIS: Role of VCM, legislative snags delay Brazil ETS passage
Published 18:02 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 18:05 on March 8, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Questions around the role of the voluntary carbon market (VCM) and legislative complications continue to delay a landmark law establishing a national cap-and-trade system in Brazil, potentially endangering President Lula’s push for passage in the first half of 2024.
