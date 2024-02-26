Nestle sets new targets for protecting nature and banning deforestation-linked cocoa and coffee

The world’s largest food conglomerate has published its 2023 sustainability report pledging to reach and maintain 100% deforestation-free primary supply chains by 2025.

In 2023, Nestle achieved 99.1% of the 100% deforestation-free supply chain target for meat, palm oil, pulp and paper, soy, and sugar. With the newly released sustainability report, the company confirmed the target while also committing to achieving 100% for cocoa and coffee by 2025.

To meet the deforestation-free goal and limit the firm’s impact on nature, the food giant committed to:

Use tools such as farm assessments, certification, and satellite monitoring

Work on long-term forest conservation and restoration in its supply chains

Foster regenerative landscapes

The disclosure made specific pledges to avoid supply from regions that are situated in, or converted from, high carbon stock forests, natural ecosystems such as wetlands and savannas, IUCN protected areas, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and peatlands of any depth, except in cases where farming practices safeguard the peat.

REFORESTATION PROGRAMME

As part of its Global Reforestation Programme and its efforts to reach net zero GHG emissions by 2050, Nestle aims to plant and grow 200 million trees by 2030.

“Our Global Reforestation Programme seeks to conserve and restore land and natural ecosystems in our supply chain and sourcing landscapes,” the report said.

“We aim to do this while respecting the rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities, and by promoting sustainable livelihood.”

In 2021, Nestle planted 350,000 trees at an estate in southeastern Victoria, Australia as part of a worldwide reforestation effort.

“Reforestation within or near our sourcing locations is an essential part of decarbonising our operations and supply chain,” the company said in a statement. “We are using high-resolution images to monitor trees planted in our sourcing regions to ensure they thrive in the long term.”

In the same year, the company joined the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) to contribute to developing recommendations for firms to manage risks and impacts on biodiversity. It is also one of 17 companies currently engaged in a Science Based Targets for Nature (SBTN) pilot to assess their environmental impact.

REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE AND WATER PROTECTION

Nestle committed to sourcing 20% of its key ingredients from farmers who adopt regenerative agricultural practices by 2025, and 50% by 2030.

In September, Nestle and other food giants, including PepsiCo, Unilever, and Danone, released the Regenerating Together framework in consultation with farmers, academics, and NGOs to support regenerative agriculture. The framework seeks to improve soil health, support biodiversity, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Nestle’s 2023 sustainability report also contains pledges to reduce factory water use by 6 mln cubic meters between 2021 and 2023. Last year, Nestle was chosen as one of 17 companies to pilot-test the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) Freshwater target-setting methodology.

“This pilot allows us to perform a detailed assessment of water-related impacts, including risks and opportunities within our value chain, following a strict science-based approach,” Nestle said in the report.

“We expect our contribution to the pilot will help refine and improve the method before the official public launch.”

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

** Click here to sign up to our biweekly biodiversity newsletter **