Consultancy becomes first to make highest integrity voluntary carbon credit claim
Published 16:32 on February 26, 2024 / Last updated at 16:32 on February 26, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
An international consultancy has become the first voluntary carbon credit buyer to make a claim for the highest grade available under the Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity (VCMI) initiative's code of best practice.
An international consultancy has become the first voluntary carbon credit buyer to make a claim for the highest grade available under the Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity (VCMI) initiative's code of best practice.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.