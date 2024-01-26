Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Carbon Taxes > Companies unable to comply with EU carbon border policy due to tech issues

Published 16:10 on January 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:11 on January 26, 2024  / Rebecca Gualandi /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

Companies that must comply with the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism are facing difficulties in submitting their reports less than a week before the first reporting deadline, multiple national EU registries have said.
