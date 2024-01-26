Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Climate Talks
> EU nations call for ambitious 2040 climate targets in joint letter
EU nations call for ambitious 2040 climate targets in joint letter
Published 16:31 on January 26, 2024 / Last updated at 16:31 on January 26, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The European Union's executive body, the Commission, should recommend an ambitious climate target for 2040, said the ministers of 11 member states on Friday, following a leak of the draft proposal seen by Carbon Pulse.
The European Union's executive body, the Commission, should recommend an ambitious climate target for 2040, said the ministers of 11 member states on Friday, following a leak of the draft proposal seen by Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy