Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Climate Talks > EU nations call for ambitious 2040 climate targets in joint letter

EU nations call for ambitious 2040 climate targets in joint letter

Published 16:31 on January 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:31 on January 26, 2024  / Emanuela Barbiroglio /  Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The European Union's executive body, the Commission, should recommend an ambitious climate target for 2040, said the ministers of 11 member states on Friday, following a leak of the draft proposal seen by Carbon Pulse.
The European Union's executive body, the Commission, should recommend an ambitious climate target for 2040, said the ministers of 11 member states on Friday, following a leak of the draft proposal seen by Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.