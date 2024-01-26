Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa
> Climate tech deals in carbon, industry were bright spot in otherwise tough 2023 -analysts
Climate tech deals in carbon, industry were bright spot in otherwise tough 2023 -analysts
Published 15:52 on January 26, 2024 / Last updated at 15:52 on January 26, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Uncategorized, US, Voluntary
Investor appetite for climate tech deals in industry and carbon was particularly strong last year, even as overall investment dropped 30% on the year prior, say analysts.
Investor appetite for climate tech deals in industry and carbon was particularly strong last year, even as overall investment dropped 30% on the year prior, say analysts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy