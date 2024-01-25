Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> Verra provides updated timeline on reform efforts
Verra provides updated timeline on reform efforts
Published 00:46 on January 25, 2024 / Last updated at 00:46 on January 25, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
Verra provided stakeholders with updated information and timelines on a number of methodological, operational, and other aspects of its reform push in a webinar Wednesday, as the registry continues to seek a 'new era' following sustained criticism and controversy in the voluntary carbon market (VCM).
Verra provided stakeholders with updated information and timelines on a number of methodological, operational, and other aspects of its reform push in a webinar Wednesday, as the registry continues to seek a 'new era' following sustained criticism and controversy in the voluntary carbon market (VCM).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy